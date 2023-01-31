Barclays Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,518

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.50.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 351,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prudential by 292.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

