Barclays Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,518

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.50.
Prudential Stock Performance
NYSE:PUK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 351,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.