Barclays Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $160.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

