Barclays Increases Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harmonic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 8,721.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 374,077 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

