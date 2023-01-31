BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

