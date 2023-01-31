Bank of America Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $153.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.00 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

