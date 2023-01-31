Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,712 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $26,690,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.14. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $133.14.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.