Bank Hapoalim BM Has $585,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.