Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

