Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,080 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

