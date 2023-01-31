Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
