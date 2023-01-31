Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $259.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

