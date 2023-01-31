Banco Santander S.A. Has $153.32 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 2.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.20% of Pinduoduo worth $153,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 106.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 93.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Pinduoduo stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.