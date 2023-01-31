Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 billion, a PE ratio of 278.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

