Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.06.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.