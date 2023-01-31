Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

