Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.65.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $736.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.52 and its 200 day moving average is $693.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

