Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 100,000 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOLF. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

