Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 100,000 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
