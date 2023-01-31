Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.
Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.
