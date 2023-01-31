Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.03. Azul shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 172,640 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.