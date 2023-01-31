AXS Investments LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 783 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

