AXS Investments LLC Sells 267 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

