AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -444.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

