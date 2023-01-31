AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 213,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

