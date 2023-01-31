AXS Investments LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FRT opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.