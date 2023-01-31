AXS Investments LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

