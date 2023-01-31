AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 711,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
KO stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.
