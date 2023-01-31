AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 711,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

