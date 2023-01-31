AXS Investments LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

FISV opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

