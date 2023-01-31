AXS Investments LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix stock opened at $724.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

