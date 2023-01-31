Axie Infinity Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $10.85 or 0.00046844 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $156.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00215951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,043,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

