Axie Infinity Price Tops $10.81 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $139.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $10.81 or 0.00046996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00160378 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,519,951 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,043,121.19555697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.53137157 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $182,943,322.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

