Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 5.1% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,002,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 47,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. The company had a trading volume of 161,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

