Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 506,984 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autohome by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ATHM traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $35.49. 568,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

