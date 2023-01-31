Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,854.76

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $12,854.76 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

