AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.