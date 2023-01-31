Astar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.89 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Astar has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

