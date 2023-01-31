Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.