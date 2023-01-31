Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 898,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

