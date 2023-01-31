Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Down 3.3 %

ASAN stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.19. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

