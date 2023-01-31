Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.