Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 214.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 132,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcimoto by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Arcimoto Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 530,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,562. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,319.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

