Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 419,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,939. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 51.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

