AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

