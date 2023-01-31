Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
