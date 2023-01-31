Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

