Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $567,171.71 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00085656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025024 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

