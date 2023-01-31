Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 312,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,096. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

