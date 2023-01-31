Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.55 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $248.42 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00216283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00157743 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02503502 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $30,272,534.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

