Analyzing Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novonix and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Novonix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.56%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novonix and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 110.14 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Sunworks $139.98 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -1.94

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -24.77% -48.58% -31.77%

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.