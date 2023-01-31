Analyzing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Credit One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.38 -$750,000.00 ($0.05) -20.19 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

This table compares IDW Media and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -1.94% -3.10% -2.52% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDW Media and Credit One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDW Media presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.08%. Given IDW Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDW Media is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Summary

IDW Media beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

