Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $207.64

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

