Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.